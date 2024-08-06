Julia Marciari-Alexander says goodbye to the Walters Art Museum
Julia Marciari-Alexander, the outgoing Executive Director and CEO of The Walters Art Museum.
The Walters Art Museum
Julia Marciari-Alexander embraces local artist Nicoletta Daríta de la Brown a t the opening of Ethiopia at the Crossroads in December 2023.
Jill Fannon
Julia Marciari-Alexander poses with local artist Annet Couwenberg t the Walters Art Museum’s 2023 gala. The designer created custom accessories for Marciari-Alexander for the event.
Jill Fannon
Tom speaks with Dr. Julia Marciari-Alexander, who for the past 11 years has been the Executive Director and CEO of the Walters Art Museum. Walters Art Museum named two interim co-directors to replace Marciari-Alexander as the organization seeks a new leader.
Marciari-Alexander announced she is set to leave next month to take a new position as the President of The Samuel H. Kress Foundation in New York.