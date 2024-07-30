Innovations in organ retrieval pose ethical questions

Tom talks about a controversial practice being employed to harvest organs for transplant from people who have died called Normothermic Regional Perfusion, or NRP.

According to reporting by NPR's Rob Stein, this technique is considered an innovation which produces high quality and less damaged organs for those in need. This innovation is not, however, without ethical concerns.

Dr. Jeffrey Kahn is the Director of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics. The Institute produces a podcast, playing god? and he joins Midday to help us understand NRPs.