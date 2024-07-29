A lifeline for those struggling to find work in Maryland

Today on Midday, a conversation about two workforce development programs in Baltimore. One surveys the landscape of programs for young entrepreneurs, while the other targets under-employed residents who face barriers to employment. Those obstacles can include a criminal record, a substance abuse disorder or no housing.

We begin with Dr. Ronald Williams, an associate professor of management at Coppin State University and the founding director of Coppin’s Center for Strategic Entrepreneurship. The program works with young entrepreneurs like Dion Bowen, founder of Epic Art Universe, who joins the program, as well.

Later, Walter Billips, Executive Director of Vocational Training Center at the National Center on Institutions and Alternatives joins Midday. His nonprofit is dedicated to assisting people with limited means build fulfilling lives or hold steady employment. These programs are free to participants and are funded through grants, community foundations, corporate partners and philanthropic outreach.

We are also joined by James Trocki, a current CDL instructor who enrolled in NCIA training in 2018, and Zachary Stout, a previous CDL graduate who works as a driver with Coach USA and the Towson Loop.

