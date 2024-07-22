© 2024 WYPR
Midday on Politics: Maryland reacts to Biden drop out

Tom Hall,
Teria Rogers, Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 22, 2024 at 12:01 PM EDT
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Francis Scott Key bridge collapse in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
/
AP
In this file photo, President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Francis Scott Key bridge collapse in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

After several weeks of a careful pressure campaign by top Democrat party figures, including former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Joe Biden announced he would stand aside and allow another Democrat to lead the ticket.

Democratic members of Congress, past and present, had voiced concerns over Biden's ability to beat Republican challenger and former President Donald Trump in the 2024 elections, just months away.

Leaders in Maryland's Democratic party announced their support for Biden's decision, and many endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as their pick for the party's presidential nominee. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said Biden is one of the most accomplished presidents of his lifetime, and called Harris the right pick going forward.

"Black women have saved this country time and time again," Scott wrote on X. "For that reason and a hundred others, there is no other — or better — option than the Vice President to unite our party and win in November."

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Midday, as does Democratic State Sen. Jim Rosapepe.

John King, of the San Francisco Chronicle joins the show to talk about Harris and her political career in California and beyond.

And New York Times national politics reporter Adam Nagourney joins Midday to discuss the latest news. With Biden stepping down, what happens next?

