Maryland reacts to assassination attempt on former President

A gunman’s failed attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump resulted in the death of a bystander and the injury of two others.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation three times over the weekend, calling for unity and the lowering of the rhetorical temperature. Today on Midday, how are Maryland voters and elected officials reacting as political violence continues to be a scourge in the public square?

Democratic lawmaker Kweisi Mfume, who represents Maryland's 7th District in the U.S. Congress, joins the conversation.

Midday is also joined by Neil Parrott, a Republican running for Congress to represent Maryland's 6th District.