Maryland reacts to assassination attempt on former President

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 15, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
A campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is empty and littered with debris Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
/
AP
A campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is empty and littered with debris Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.

A gunman’s failed attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump resulted in the death of a bystander and the injury of two others.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation three times over the weekend, calling for unity and the lowering of the rhetorical temperature. Today on Midday, how are Maryland voters and elected officials reacting as political violence continues to be a scourge in the public square?

Democratic lawmaker Kweisi Mfume, who represents Maryland's 7th District in the U.S. Congress, joins the conversation.

Midday is also joined by Neil Parrott, a Republican running for Congress to represent Maryland's 6th District.

President Donald TrumpElection 2024
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
