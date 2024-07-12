A Palestinian and an Israeli hope to jumpstart a new peace movement together

The ongoing conflict in Gaza continues to devastate the region. Truce negotiations seem to be making progress, but what sustainable path forward is there for peace?

Aziz Abu Sarah is a Palestinian journalist and tourism entrepreneur who founded MEJDI Tours. Maoz Inon is an Israeli tourism entrepreneur who founded Abraham Hostels. The duo are peace activists who have come together to inspire peace in a region racked with conflict and hatred.

More information about Sunday's conversation at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation can be found here.