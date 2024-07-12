© 2024 WYPR
A Palestinian and an Israeli hope to jumpstart a new peace movement together

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 12, 2024 at 12:05 PM EDT
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations, killing hundreds and taking captives. Palestinian health officials reported hundreds of deaths from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. Photo: Adel Hana, AP
Adel Hana
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations, killing hundreds and taking captives. Palestinian health officials reported hundreds of deaths from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. Photo: Adel Hana, AP

 

The ongoing conflict in Gaza continues to devastate the region. Truce negotiations seem to be making progress, but what sustainable path forward is there for peace?

Aziz Abu Sarah is a Palestinian journalist and tourism entrepreneur who founded MEJDI Tours. Maoz Inon is an Israeli tourism entrepreneur who founded Abraham Hostels. The duo are peace activists who have come together to inspire peace in a region racked with conflict and hatred.

More information about Sunday's conversation at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation can be found here.

