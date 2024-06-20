© 2024 WYPR
The long legacy of Freedom Schools continues in Elev8

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 20, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
"It's not just a cookie cutter opportunity that we bring into a school," said Alexandria Warrick (center), executive director of Elev8 Baltimore. "We bring a framework, and then based on the school's needs and opportunities that are in this community, we are able to customize." Photo by Bri Hatch/WYPR.
Bri Hatch
/
WYPR
“It's not just a cookie cutter opportunity that we bring into a school,” said Alexandria Warrick Adams (center), executive director of Elev8 Baltimore. “We bring a framework, and then based on the school's needs and opportunities that are in this community, we are able to customize.”

Today, a conversation about community schools with Alexandria Warrick Adams, the Executive Director of Elev8 Baltimore. The non-profit works with public school students and their families throughout Baltimore.

Jada Jackson also joins the show. She is a former student at an Elev8 Freedom School, who now serves as the Extended Learning Coordinator within the organization.

On July 1, Elev8 is set to open three Freedom Schools, modeled on the schools that the civil rights icons Bob Moses, Charlie Cobb, Stokely Carmichael and others started in 1964.

The 6-week program immerses K-12 students in culturally diverse literature, all while having fun and mastering reading and life skills. Freedom Schools instills a lifelong love of reading in our scholars.”

Alexandria Warrick is the executive director of Elev8 Baltimore.
Alexandria Warrick is the executive director of Elev8 Baltimore.

