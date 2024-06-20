The long legacy of Freedom Schools continues in Elev8

Today, a conversation about community schools with Alexandria Warrick Adams, the Executive Director of Elev8 Baltimore. The non-profit works with public school students and their families throughout Baltimore.

Jada Jackson also joins the show. She is a former student at an Elev8 Freedom School, who now serves as the Extended Learning Coordinator within the organization.

On July 1, Elev8 is set to open three Freedom Schools, modeled on the schools that the civil rights icons Bob Moses, Charlie Cobb, Stokely Carmichael and others started in 1964.

The 6-week program immerses K-12 students in culturally diverse literature, all while having fun and mastering reading and life skills. Freedom Schools instills a lifelong love of reading in our scholars.”