Black joy and resistance in a piercing new book, 'We Refuse'

A new book aims to rekindle the conversation about Black resistance to white supremacy in the history of the United States.

We Refuse: A Forceful History of Black Resistance, is animpassioned love letter to Black resilience in our past and present.

The author, Kellie Carter Jackson, is an Associate Professor and Chair of Africana Studies at Wellesley College and a cohost of This Day in Esoteric Political History. Her 2019 book Force and Freedom was a finalist for the Frederick Douglass Book Prize and the Museum of African American History Stone Book Award.