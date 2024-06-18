As Biden launches new policy, immigration stands as key topic on campaign trail

Immigration continues to be a key issues in the run up to the 2024 election year. Polling suggests immigration is ranked as one of the most pressing topics among voters across the nation.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced several executive actions designed to clamp down on immigration. If the number of crossings surges, the new order will prevent migrants from seeking asylum. The policy is similar to moves made during the Trump administration, which were successfully challenged in court. The ACLU has already vowed to challenge Biden’s actions, as well.

Among all of the rhetoric, what is the reality on the ground, at the U.S.-Mexico border and here in Maryland? Marielena Hincapié joins us to discuss the latest. For more than 20 years, she worked at the National Immigration Law Center, serving as its Executive Director from 2008-2022. She is a Distinguished Immigration Fellow and Visiting Scholar in Cornell University's Immigration Law and Policy Program.