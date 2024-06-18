© 2024 WYPR
As Biden launches new policy, immigration stands as key topic on campaign trail

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 18, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
FILE - Border Patrol agents talk with migrants seeking asylum as they prepare them for transportation to be processed, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, near Dulzura, Calif. President Joe Biden has suspended asylum processing at the U.S. border under a new policy unveiled this week. But the proclamation has an exception for "operational considerations." The Homeland Security Department said in a detailed document outlining the ban that "demographics and nationalities encountered at the border significantly impact" its ability to deport people.
Gregory Bull
/
AP
FILE - Border Patrol agents talk with migrants seeking asylum as they prepare them for transportation to be processed, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, near Dulzura, Calif. President Joe Biden has suspended asylum processing at the U.S. border under a new policy unveiled this week. But the proclamation has an exception for “operational considerations.” The Homeland Security Department said in a detailed document outlining the ban that “demographics and nationalities encountered at the border significantly impact” its ability to deport people.

Immigration continues to be a key issues in the run up to the 2024 election year. Polling suggests immigration is ranked as one of the most pressing topics among voters across the nation.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced several executive actions designed to clamp down on immigration. If the number of crossings surges, the new order will prevent migrants from seeking asylum. The policy is similar to moves made during the Trump administration, which were successfully challenged in court. The ACLU has already vowed to challenge Biden’s actions, as well.

Among all of the rhetoric, what is the reality on the ground, at the U.S.-Mexico border and here in Maryland? Marielena Hincapié joins us to discuss the latest. For more than 20 years, she worked at the National Immigration Law Center, serving as its Executive Director from 2008-2022. She is a Distinguished Immigration Fellow and Visiting Scholar in Cornell University's Immigration Law and Policy Program.

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday
Teria Rogers
Supervising Producer on Midday
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Producer for Midday
