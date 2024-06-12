© 2024 WYPR
For decades, he told Baltimore's stories. Now, WMAR's Jamie Costello writes a new chapter—retirement

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 12, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Jamie Costello reported stories in Baltimore, about Baltimore and its communities, for nearly 40 years. And on Friday, at the end of the 6:00pm newscast, Costello will sign off from the anchor desk at WMAR for the final time.

Costello is from Baltimore, and his authenticity and experience as a story-teller have always been a hallmark of his style. He reported on thousands of stories; delivering good news with contagious enthusiasm and bad news with empathy and compassion.

Costello joins Midday to discuss the story of his long career, and what comes next in retirement.

