Disinformation is rampant. A new book seeks to counter it.

Disinformation, spread far and wide online, threatens the health of a democracy. But a new book offers prescriptions for how to counter disinformation.

The Death of Truth: How Social Media and the Internet Gave Snake Oil Salesmen and Demagogues the Weapons They Needed to Destroy Trust and Polarize the World-And What We Can Do About It is a new book chronicling how wild conspiracy came to be so widely embraced.

Author Steven Brill joins us to discuss the book. Brill is an attorney, an entrepreneur and a journalist. He is also the founder of Court TV, American Lawyer Magazine and several other businesses, including News Guard, which he co-founded in 2018, an organization that attempts to monitor the vast amounts of misinformation coursing through the internet.