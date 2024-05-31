© 2024 WYPR
Trump conviction: How does this impact the 2024 election?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 31, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Former President Donald Trump returns to the courtroom during his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday, May 30, 2024 in New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Pool Photo via AP)
Michael M. Santiago
/
Pool Getty via AP
Former President Donald Trump returns to the courtroom during his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday, May 30, 2024 in New York.

A New York jury unanimously found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in order to influence the 2016 presidential election, marking the first time a former president has been found guilty of a crime.

Washington Post columnist E. J. Dionne joins Midday to share his analysis of the conviction and how it may impact the presidential election.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
