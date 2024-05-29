Problems and promise of U.S. democracy in 'Minority Rule'

In 2018, Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate won nearly 20 million more votes than their GOP opponents, but Republicans gained two seats and established a 53-47 majority.

This is one example of the disintegration of majority rule cited by Mother Jones national voting rights correspondent Ari Berman in his new book, Minority Rule: The Right-Wing Attack on the Will of the People and the Fight to Resist It.

Berman examines the deleterious effects of the Electoral College, gerrymandering, voter suppression and the skewing of the courts to the right. How can democracy survive in the face of such efforts?