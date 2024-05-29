© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Problems and promise of U.S. democracy in 'Minority Rule'

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 29, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Author photo by Sara Magenheimer.

In 2018, Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate won nearly 20 million more votes than their GOP opponents, but Republicans gained two seats and established a 53-47 majority.

This is one example of the disintegration of majority rule cited by Mother Jones national voting rights correspondent Ari Berman in his new book, Minority Rule: The Right-Wing Attack on the Will of the People and the Fight to Resist It.

Berman examines the deleterious effects of the Electoral College, gerrymandering, voter suppression and the skewing of the courts to the right. How can democracy survive in the face of such efforts?

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsWYPR BooksVoting
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes