Pack your bags! The latest from BWI Marshall as summer travel beckons

More than 26 million passengers traveled through BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport last year. The airport continues to grow, with an increase in international passengers and international airlines.

Upgrades were added to the airport's facilities including new bathrooms that have already earned awards for design and cleanliness.

Ricky Smith, the CEO of the Maryland Aviation Administration who oversees BWI Thurgood Marshall, joins Midday to discuss the questions on your mind about travel through Maryland's biggest airport.

Courtesy of the Maryland Aviation Administration Ricky Smith, CEO of the Maryland Aviation Administration

