Pack your bags! The latest from BWI Marshall as summer travel beckons

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 20, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Passenger airplanes taxi on the runway at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Acroterion, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Passenger airplanes taxi on the runway at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport.

More than 26 million passengers traveled through BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport last year. The airport continues to grow, with an increase in international passengers and international airlines.

Upgrades were added to the airport's facilities including new bathrooms that have already earned awards for design and cleanliness.

Ricky Smith, the CEO of the Maryland Aviation Administration who oversees BWI Thurgood Marshall, joins Midday to discuss the questions on your mind about travel through Maryland's biggest airport.

Ricky Smith, CEO of the Maryland Aviation Administration
Courtesy of the Maryland Aviation Administration
Ricky Smith, CEO of the Maryland Aviation Administration

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBWI Thurgood Marshall AirportTransportation
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
