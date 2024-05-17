© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Winners of the Mayor's Portrait Competition are announced

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
Mayor's Office of Arts and Culture

Baltimore city hall is to receive some new artwork for its walls. Five portraits of the recent city mayors will be painted by local artists. The last mayor to have a portrait painted for display in City Hall is Martin O’Malley, who was in office from 1999 to 2007.

The city of Baltimore announced their selection of the five artists to paint the portraits, after receiving over 180 entries.

The winners are Megan Lewis, Andrew Pisacane, Kennedy Ringgold, Earnest Shaw and Karen Warshal.

Tonya Miller Hall, a Senior Advisor on Arts and Culture to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Midday along with Cara Ober, the founding editor and publisher of Bmore Art magazine, to discuss the artists and their work.

The selected artists, clockwise from top left, are Andrew Pisacane, Megan Lewis, Ernest Shaw, Kennedy Ringgold and Karen Warshal.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsWYPR ArtsBaltimore Mayor
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
