Winners of the Mayor's Portrait Competition are announced

Baltimore city hall is to receive some new artwork for its walls. Five portraits of the recent city mayors will be painted by local artists. The last mayor to have a portrait painted for display in City Hall is Martin O’Malley, who was in office from 1999 to 2007.

The city of Baltimore announced their selection of the five artists to paint the portraits, after receiving over 180 entries.

The winners are Megan Lewis, Andrew Pisacane, Kennedy Ringgold, Earnest Shaw and Karen Warshal.

Tonya Miller Hall, a Senior Advisor on Arts and Culture to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Midday along with Cara Ober, the founding editor and publisher of Bmore Art magazine, to discuss the artists and their work.