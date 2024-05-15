© 2024 WYPR
Midday

A look back at Maryland's eventful primary election night

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 15, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
A discarded election sticker on the night of the Maryland primary election May 14, 2024.
Sam Bermas-Dawes, WYPR
A discarded 'I Voted' sticker on the night of the Maryland primary election May 14, 2024.

Democrats and Republicans in Maryland now know the nominees for their respective parties in some of November's important elections.

Votes cast in last night's primary election are being counted, but the results so far pointed to several clear cut victories. Mayor Brandon Scott trounced challenged Sheila Dixon in Baltimore city's mayor race, while Howard County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is set to face off against Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan for one of Maryland's U.S. Senate seats.

Our guests join Midday to analyze the results, and look ahead to the general election.

Mary Miller is a former business executive who ran for Baltimore mayor in 2020. She also served in the Obama Administration at the U.S. Treasury.

Dean Roger Hartley heads the College of Public Affairs at the University of Baltimore.

William J. Ford covers news and Maryland politics for Maryland Matters.

Jim Burton Republican strategist and founder of Burton Research and Strategies.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
