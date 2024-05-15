A look back at Maryland's eventful primary election night

Democrats and Republicans in Maryland now know the nominees for their respective parties in some of November's important elections.

Votes cast in last night's primary election are being counted, but the results so far pointed to several clear cut victories. Mayor Brandon Scott trounced challenged Sheila Dixon in Baltimore city's mayor race, while Howard County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is set to face off against Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan for one of Maryland's U.S. Senate seats.

Our guests join Midday to analyze the results, and look ahead to the general election.

Mary Miller is a former business executive who ran for Baltimore mayor in 2020. She also served in the Obama Administration at the U.S. Treasury.

Dean Roger Hartley heads the College of Public Affairs at the University of Baltimore.

William J. Ford covers news and Maryland politics for Maryland Matters.

Jim Burton Republican strategist and founder of Burton Research and Strategies.



