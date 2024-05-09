© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Downtown Baltimore is changing. What does its future hold?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 9, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Shelonda Stokes speaks at the announcement of the 2024 State of Downtown Baltimore report.
Photo by Elijah David Jr.
Shelonda Stokes speaks at the announcement of the 2024 State of Downtown Baltimore report.

The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore issued its State of Downtown report last month.

Baltimore's urban core is one of the few places in the city that saw a population increase in recent years. With its museums, sports venues, libraries, and restaurants, downtown remains a destination for many locals and visitors.

But office space is in less demand, as a hybrid model of work persists. How does changes in work change the place of downtown in the Baltimore region?

Shelonda Stokes, President of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, joins Midday to discuss her organization's latest findings and downtown's change.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
