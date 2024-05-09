Downtown Baltimore is changing. What does its future hold?

The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore issued its State of Downtown report last month.

Baltimore's urban core is one of the few places in the city that saw a population increase in recent years. With its museums, sports venues, libraries, and restaurants, downtown remains a destination for many locals and visitors.

But office space is in less demand, as a hybrid model of work persists. How does changes in work change the place of downtown in the Baltimore region?

Shelonda Stokes, President of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, joins Midday to discuss her organization's latest findings and downtown's change.

