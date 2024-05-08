U.S. Senate hopeful Angela Alsobrooks makes her last pitch in final stretch of Democratic primary

When former Gov. Larry Hogan made a last-minute entry into the Republican primary for Maryland's open U.S. Senate seat, the 2024 Democratic primary gained new national significance. With a thin majority in the Senate, the eventual Democratic nominee will likely face a capable challenger in Hogan.

The two leading candidates in the Democratic primary are Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and 6th District Congressman David Trone.

Midday hoped to have a conversation with both candidates to talk about the issues and why they each think they are best suited to beat Hogan.

County Executive Alsobrooks accepted our invitation, and Trone did not. So, we will spend most of the hour today speaking with Alsobrooks.

She has led Prince George’s, Maryland's second largest county, since 2018. She is the first Black woman to lead any county in the state's history, and if she is elected to the U.S. Senate, she will be the first woman to serve in the Maryland congressional delegation since Sen. Barbara Mikulski and Rep. Donna Edwards left office in 2017. She would also become one of only three Black women Senators in U.S. history.

