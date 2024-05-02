© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

'A Sacred Argument' reflects on trust and division after decades of interfaith dialogue

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 2, 2024 at 12:01 PM EDT

Over 30 years ago, The Institute for Islamic, Christian, and Jewish Studies was created in Baltimore, tasked with building bridges between the world's Abrahamic religions.

The organization's founding Executive Director Christopher Leighton released a new book that tries to equip readers to breakdown the anger, fear and mistrust harbored between followers of the different faiths.

In A Sacred Argument: Dispatches from the Christian, Jewish, and Muslim Encounter, Leighton recounts his experience pursuing conversation between polarized groups about difficult centuries-old topics, while addressing the sharp religious divides in today's society.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayReligionBooks
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes