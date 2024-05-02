'A Sacred Argument' reflects on trust and division after decades of interfaith dialogue

Over 30 years ago, The Institute for Islamic, Christian, and Jewish Studies was created in Baltimore, tasked with building bridges between the world's Abrahamic religions.

The organization's founding Executive Director Christopher Leighton released a new book that tries to equip readers to breakdown the anger, fear and mistrust harbored between followers of the different faiths.

In A Sacred Argument: Dispatches from the Christian, Jewish, and Muslim Encounter, Leighton recounts his experience pursuing conversation between polarized groups about difficult centuries-old topics, while addressing the sharp religious divides in today's society.