Midday

Commissioner Richard Worley on the state of Baltimore city police

By Tom Hall,
Teria Rogers, Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 25, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley, left, and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott take questions from reporters outside Bay-Brook Elementary/Middle School in Brooklyn. A community survey found widespread dissatisfaction in how the city is policed.
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley, left, and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott take questions from reporters outside Bay-Brook Elementary/Middle School in Brooklyn. A community survey found widespread dissatisfaction in how the city is policed.

Commissioner of the Baltimore City Police Department Richard Worley joins Midday to discuss challenges facing his department, which he has lead for less than a year.

Worley, a native of Pigtown in southeast Baltimore, is a longtime member of the department and was named acting commissioner in June 2023. His nomination was approved by Baltimore city council last October.

Homicides and non-fatal shootings continue to decline in Baltimore and around the country, and the city has announced another expansion of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy. But can police sustain the program with hundreds of patrol vacancies?

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
