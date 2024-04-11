Midday on Money: Tax Filing and Finances

If history is a guide, there will be more than a few people finally getting around to filing their taxes this weekend. The deadline is Monday at midnight, unless you file for an extension.

If you live in one of 12 states in which the IRS has a pilot program, and you meet certain qualifications, you can file for free directly on the IRS website. Maryland is not one of those states. Maryland residents must either consult a tax professional, or use software programs that various companies make available, for a fee.

Tax season is the time of year when a lot of folks think about their financial situation and focus on planning their financial future. Today, we are going to talk about taxes, saving, investing and finances.

We begin with Beverly Winstead,an award-winning tax lawyer. Her firm, Beverly Winstead, LLC, represents individuals and businesses in disputes with federal and state agencies.

We also speak to the financial advisor Nicolas Abrams of Opulentia, a financial services firm in Hunt Valley, and Deborah Owens, a Wealth Coach™ and the founder of WealthyU: A Financial Wellness Company that specializes in helping women navigate investment decisions.

