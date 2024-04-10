Propagating plants and harvesting happiness with Hilton Carter

As warmer weather arrives, you might be repotting or revisiting your collection of houseplants. Propagation is the act of creating new plants from existing stock, usually by repotting the existing plant.

Hilton Carter joins the show to discuss his new guidebook to propagating houseplants of all shapes and sizes. Carter is an acclaimed plant stylist, television and podcast host, artist and best-selling author. His recently released book is, The Propagation Handbook: A Guide to Propagating Houseplants.

Carter is set to talk about his fifth book at Charm City Books on April 10, 2024.

RYAN RHODES "The Propagation Handbook: A Guide to Propagating Houseplants" by Hilton Carter

