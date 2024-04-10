© 2024 WYPR
Propagating plants and harvesting happiness with Hilton Carter

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 10, 2024 at 12:20 PM EDT
Hilton Carter, Plant Stylist and author of the new book, "The Propagation Handbook: A Guide to Propagating Houseplants"
Courtesy Photo
Hilton Carter, Plant Stylist and author of the new book, "The Propagation Handbook: A Guide to Propagating Houseplants"

As warmer weather arrives, you might be repotting or revisiting your collection of houseplants. Propagation is the act of creating new plants from existing stock, usually by repotting the existing plant.

Hilton Carter joins the show to discuss his new guidebook to propagating houseplants of all shapes and sizes. Carter is an acclaimed plant stylist, television and podcast host, artist and best-selling author. His recently released book is, The Propagation Handbook: A Guide to Propagating Houseplants.

Carter is set to talk about his fifth book at Charm City Books on April 10, 2024.

The Propagation Handbook: A Guide to Propagating Houseplants by Hilton Carter
RYAN RHODES
"The Propagation Handbook: A Guide to Propagating Houseplants" by Hilton Carter

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

