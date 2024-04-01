© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Healthwatch with Dr. Leana Wen: How should you talk about vaccine skepticism with loved ones?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Dr. Leana Wen is an emergency physician and public health advocate. She teaches at GW University's Milken Institute School of Public Health. (photo credit: GWU)
Dr. Leana Wen is an emergency physician and public health advocate. She teaches at GW University's Milken Institute School of Public Health. (photo credit: GWU)

It’s another edition of the Midday Healthwatchour monthly conversations about public health with Dr. Leana Wen.

On today's show, we talk about vaccines. How should you approach conversations with loved ones who are skeptical of vaccines? We address 10 common vaccine concerns and how to talk to friends or family who are fearful of inoculating themselves against disease.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
