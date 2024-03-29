© 2024 WYPR
A 50-year retrospective of artist Joyce J. Scott at the BMA

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 29, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
Joyce J. Scott is an internationally acclaimed artist who was born and raised in Baltimore. She has traveled the world performing and creating art that inspires and delights. Now, the Baltimore Museum of Art, in collaboration with the Seattle Art Museum, has assembled a 50-year retrospective of her work, called“Walk a Mile in My Dreams.”The exhibition includes nearly 140 examples of her intricate beadwork, sculptures and quilting and can be viewed until mid-July. Scott joins Midday to discuss her creative inspiration and reflections on the museum exhibition.

Joyce J. Scott "Walk a Mile in My Dreams" Catalog
Baltimore Museum of Art
Joyce J. Scott "Walk a Mile in My Dreams" Catalog

