The Orioles' opening day is here!

Can the Orioles keep up the magic this year? It is Opening Day at Camden Yards. The O's come into the season with a winning record in spring training, and an abundance of new talent.

Kyle Goon, a sports columnist for our news partners the Baltimore Banner, joins us from Camden Yards.

Meanwhile, the Orioles have a new owner in David Rubenstein. Major League Baseball owners approved the sale yesterday.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.