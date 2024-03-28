© 2024 WYPR
Midday

How does policy alter public health? Ask Dr. Keshia Pollack Porter

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 28, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Dr. Keshia Pollack Porter, Bloomberg Centennial Chair of the Department of Health Policy and Management
Dr. Keshia Pollack Porter, Bloomberg Centennial Chair of the Department of Health Policy and Management

How does public policy impact public health. We ask Dr. Keshia Pollack Porter, the Chair of the Dept. of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the director of the “Health in All Policies Initiative."

She is a scholar in the field of health equity, and she is the first African American to be named as the chair of a department in the longer than 100 year history of the School of Public Health.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
