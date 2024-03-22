News wrap: Judging juveniles and tax reform in Annapolis

On today's show, the Midday news wrap.

WYPR Senior Reporter Rachel Baye spent the last year with colleagues at APM Reports investigating what juvenile justice advocates say are arbitrary and inconsistent reasons to keep teenagers charged with serious crimes in adult court.

A review of more than three dozen court hearings over the past three years found a process that subjects teenagers to adult jails, courts and sentences despite decades of research showing these tactics push teens to commit more crimes. When deciding whether to treat these children as adults, judges sometimes relied on questionable reasoning.

Later, we speak to Benjamin Orr, the Director of the Maryland Center on Economic Policy, and a member of the Fair Share Coalition, which is advocating for changes in the law governing corporate taxes.