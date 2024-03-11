© 2024 WYPR
State Sen. Sarah Elfreth runs for Congress in Maryland's most competitive district

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 11, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
State Senator Sarah Elfreth, candidate for Md's 6th District
Campaign courtesy photo
State Senator Sarah Elfreth, candidate for Md's 6th congressional district

In today’s installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidateswe speak state Sen. Sarah Elfreth. She is one of several members of the Maryland General Assembly running for in the 3rd Congressional District race. The incumbent, congressman John Sarbanes, will retire from the House of Representatives next January.

In 2018, at the age of 30, Elfreth became the youngest woman ever elected to the Maryland Senate. She represents District 30, comprised of Anne Arundel County.

In addition to her work in the General Assembly, she teaches public policy at Towson University’s Honors College and works as a senior advisor to conservation and fisheries management organizations.

