On Super Tuesday, Trump wins big and Haley suspends

Most voters played according to the script in yesterday’s Super Tuesday primaries and caucuses. Republicans moved a step closer to nominating Donald Trump. He now has 777 of the 1,215 delegates he needs to lock up the Republican nomination. They took a giant leap in that direction this morning when Nikki Haley dropped out of the race.

Joining Midday to talk about Super Tuesday, the presidential race and all things political isEJ Dionne, a syndicated columnist for The Washington Post and Senior Fellow at The Brookings Institution.

Courtesy Photo E.J. Dionne Jr.-Washington Post Columnist

