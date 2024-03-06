© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

On Super Tuesday, Trump wins big and Haley suspends

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
AP

Most voters played according to the script in yesterday’s Super Tuesday primaries and caucuses. Republicans moved a step closer to nominating Donald Trump. He now has 777 of the 1,215 delegates he needs to lock up the Republican nomination. They took a giant leap in that direction this morning when Nikki Haley dropped out of the race.

Joining Midday to talk about Super Tuesday, the presidential race and all things political isEJ Dionne, a syndicated columnist for The Washington Post and Senior Fellow at The Brookings Institution.

E.J. Dionne Jr.-Washington Post Columnist
Courtesy Photo
E.J. Dionne Jr.-Washington Post Columnist

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsElection 2024
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes