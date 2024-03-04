Healthwatch: COVID guidelines are changing. Plus, the dangers of heart disease

It's another edition of the Midday Healthwatch, our monthly conversations about public health with Dr. Leana Wen.

On today's show, we discuss important changes made to COVID-19 guidelines by the nation's leading contagious disease authority. The Centers for Disease Control published new guidelines about how long we should isolate from others if we are infected with COVID 19. Additionally, the CDC is recommending older adults get another COVID booster shot.

Plus, 1 in 5 deaths in the United States are a consequence of heart disease. We ask Dr. Wen what can be done to avoid America’s number one killer?

Dr. Leana Wen is an emergency physician and public health advocate. She teaches at GW University's Milken Institute School of Public Health. (photo credit: GWU)

