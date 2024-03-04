© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Healthwatch: COVID guidelines are changing. Plus, the dangers of heart disease

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 4, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
An artist's rendering of the original SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. (CDC)

It's another edition of the Midday Healthwatchour monthly conversations about public health with Dr. Leana Wen.

On today's show, we discuss important changes made to COVID-19 guidelines by the nation's leading contagious disease authority. The Centers for Disease Control published new guidelines about how long we should isolate from others if we are infected with COVID 19. Additionally, the CDC is recommending older adults get another COVID booster shot.

Plus, 1 in 5 deaths in the United States are a consequence of heart disease. We ask Dr. Wen what can be done to avoid America’s number one killer?

Dr. Leana Wen is an emergency physician and public health advocate. She teaches at GW University's Milken Institute School of Public Health. (photo credit: GWU)

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

