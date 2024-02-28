© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Building healthy communities and fighting food insecurity

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersEmily Hofstaedter
Published February 28, 2024 at 12:01 PM EST
Monica Reinagel, MS,LD/N, CNS, is a board-certified, licensed nutritionist and professionally trained chef and opera singer. As the "Nutrition Diva," she hosts the popular health website, NutritionOverEasy.com, and co-hosts "The Change Academy" podcast with health coach Brock Armstrong. Monica joins us regularly on Midday's "Smart Nutrition" series. (courtesy photo)
Monica Reinagel, MS,LD/N, CNS, is a board-certified, licensed nutritionist and professionally trained chef and opera singer. As the "Nutrition Diva," she hosts the popular health website, NutritionOverEasy.com, and co-hosts "The Change Academy" podcast with health coach Brock Armstrong. Monica joins us regularly on Midday's "Smart Nutrition" series. (courtesy photo)

Nutrition expert Monica Reinagel joins us for another edition of Midday's Smart Nutrition.

According to the Food Research and Action Center, one in eight U.S. households experience food insecurity or do not have access to nutritional, affordable food.

On today's show, we talk about how to fight hunger and malnutrition in the United States.

Monica is a licensed nutritionist, author and speaker. She is also the host of the “Nutrition Diva” podcast and the “Change Academy Podcast” which focuses on the art and science of behavior change.

Carmen Del Guercio, the Executive Director of the Maryland Food Bank, also joins us to talk about hunger.

Carmen Del Guercio, President and CEO of the Maryland Food Bank, photographed at the Maryland Food Bank's offices in Baltimore MD, 24 May 2017.
Mike Morgan/Mike Morgan
/
Copyright Owner
Carmen Del Guercio, President and CEO of the Maryland Food Bank, photographed at the Maryland Food Bank's offices in Baltimore MD, 24 May 2017.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsMidday Smart NutritionPublic HealthHunger
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Emily Hofstaedter
Emily is a general assignment news reporter for WYPR.
See stories by Emily Hofstaedter