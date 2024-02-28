Building healthy communities and fighting food insecurity

Nutrition expert Monica Reinagel joins us for another edition of Midday's Smart Nutrition.

According to the Food Research and Action Center, one in eight U.S. households experience food insecurity or do not have access to nutritional, affordable food.

On today's show, we talk about how to fight hunger and malnutrition in the United States.

Monica is a licensed nutritionist, author and speaker. She is also the host of the “Nutrition Diva” podcast and the “Change Academy Podcast” which focuses on the art and science of behavior change.

Carmen Del Guercio, the Executive Director of the Maryland Food Bank, also joins us to talk about hunger.

Carmen Del Guercio, President and CEO of the Maryland Food Bank

