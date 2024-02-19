"The Sum of Us" explores the collective benefits of equality

(This conversation was originally aired on March 22, 2021)

On today's special encore edition of Midday, we revisit Tom's conversation with Heather McGhee. She is the former head of the think tank Demos and is currently the board chair of Color of Change.

Her book "The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together" was recently released in a Young Adult edition. In McGhee's writing she observes that America has reached the productive and moral limit of the zero-sum economic model and encourages us to get aligned in order to turn the page on race. If we are able to do so, the rewards are plentiful. They are what McGhee calls the Solidarity Dividend.

