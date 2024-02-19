© 2024 WYPR
Midday

"The Sum of Us" explores the collective benefits of equality

By Tom Hall,
Teria Rogers
Published February 19, 2024 at 12:05 PM EST
Heather McGhee, author of "The Sum of Us: How Racism Hurts Everyone"
Photo courtesy of Penguin Random House
Heather McGhee, author of "The Sum of Us: How Racism Hurts Everyone"

(This conversation was originally aired on March 22, 2021)

On today's special encore edition of Midday, we revisit Tom's conversation with Heather McGhee. She is the former head of the think tank Demos and is currently the board chair of Color of Change.

Her book "The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together" was recently released in a Young Adult edition. In McGhee's writing she observes that America has reached the productive and moral limit of the zero-sum economic model and encourages us to get aligned in order to turn the page on race. If we are able to do so, the rewards are plentiful. They are what McGhee calls the Solidarity Dividend.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
