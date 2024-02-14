The trailblazing story of Hopkins pediatrician Helen Brooke Taussig

Largely unknown to the general public today, Helen Brooke Taussig became internationally recognized following the Second World War for transforming the lives of children in her care.

Author and journalist Patricia Meisol writes about Taussig's story in a new book, and sheds new light on the pioneering doctor who revolutionized care for children with heart problems and lead the charge against the use of thalidomide, a drug that caused birth defects.

And along the way, Taussig crossed paths with another pioneer, a Black surgeon named Vivien Thomas, a groundbreaking researcher and medical innovator who only came to light years after her work.

Meisol’s new book is called A Heart Afire: Helen Brooke Taussig’s Battle Against Heart Defects, Unsafe Drugs, and Injustice in Medicine.