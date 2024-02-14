© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

The trailblazing story of Hopkins pediatrician Helen Brooke Taussig

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 14, 2024 at 12:05 PM EST
Patricia Meisol, author of "A Heart Afire: Helen Brooke Taussig's Battle Against Heart Defects, Unsafe Drugs and Injustice in Medicine"
Courtesy Photo
Patricia Meisol, author of "A Heart Afire: Helen Brooke Taussig's Battle Against Heart Defects, Unsafe Drugs and Injustice in Medicine"

Largely unknown to the general public today, Helen Brooke Taussig became internationally recognized following the Second World War for transforming the lives of children in her care.

Author and journalist Patricia Meisol writes about Taussig's story in a new book, and sheds new light on the pioneering doctor who revolutionized care for children with heart problems and lead the charge against the use of thalidomide, a drug that caused birth defects.

And along the way, Taussig crossed paths with another pioneer, a Black surgeon named Vivien Thomas, a groundbreaking researcher and medical innovator who only came to light years after her work.

Meisol’s new book is called A Heart Afire: Helen Brooke Taussig’s Battle Against Heart Defects, Unsafe Drugs, and Injustice in Medicine.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsWYPR ArtsWYPR BooksJohns Hopkins
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes