Cellist Natalie Clein is playing classical music her own way
1 of 2 — Natalie Clein headshot 2024.jpg
Cellist Natalie Clein
Courtesy Photo
2 of 2 — Natalie Clein playing 2024.jpeg
Natalie Clein
Courtesy Photo
British cellist Natalie Clein joins Midday in advance of an appearance at Howard Community College. We ask her about her musical family, the communal importance of music and the need to develop a new understanding for classical music compositions.
She is set to appear as a part of the Candlelight Concert Society series at the Smith Theater on the campus of Howard Community College.