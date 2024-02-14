Cellist Natalie Clein is playing classical music her own way

© 2024 WYPR
By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 14, 2024 at 12:30 PM EST
Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo

British cellist Natalie Clein joins Midday in advance of an appearance at Howard Community College. We ask her about her musical family, the communal importance of music and the need to develop a new understanding for classical music compositions.

She is set to appear as a part of the Candlelight Concert Society series at the Smith Theater on the campus of Howard Community College.

Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
