Candidate for Congress: Del. Mike Rogers for Md's 3rd District

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 12, 2024 at 12:12 PM EST
State Delegate Mike Rogers
Courtesy of the Mike Rogers Campaign
State Delegate Mike Rogers

Today we continue our series of Conversations with the Candidates. Del. Mike Rogers, a Democrat, is one of 16 announced candidates running for the 3rd Congressional District seat. The district encompasses Howard County, and parts of Anne Arundel and Carroll counties. The incumbent who holds that seat, John Sarbanes, will retire from the House of Representatives next January.

Del. Rogers was elected to the MD General Assembly in 2018 to represent District 32 in Anne Arundel County. He serves on the Economic Matters Committee, and he is the first African American to chair the Anne Arundel County delegation in the Maryland House. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and Duke University.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Election 2024
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
