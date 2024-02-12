Candidate for Congress: Del. Mike Rogers for Md's 3rd District

Today we continue our series of Conversations with the Candidates. Del. Mike Rogers, a Democrat, is one of 16 announced candidates running for the 3rd Congressional District seat. The district encompasses Howard County, and parts of Anne Arundel and Carroll counties. The incumbent who holds that seat, John Sarbanes, will retire from the House of Representatives next January.

Del. Rogers was elected to the MD General Assembly in 2018 to represent District 32 in Anne Arundel County. He serves on the Economic Matters Committee, and he is the first African American to chair the Anne Arundel County delegation in the Maryland House. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and Duke University.

