© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Newswrap: Border security and SCOTUS hears Trump case

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published February 9, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
The late-day sun shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
/
AP
The late-day sun shines on the U.S. Capitol building in Washington.

On today's edition of the Midday Newswrap: Luke Broadwater of The New York Times explains how a bipartisan immigration bill fell victim to partisan dysfunction in Congress. Chaos continues to ensue in the Republican caucus in the House of Representatives, causing grave concerns for the border, the prospects for Ukraine in the war against Russia, support for Israel and aid to Gaza.

Plus, Devon Ombres of the Center for American Progress has analysis of the Supreme Court’s consideration of Donald Trump’s ballot eligibility.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsCongressDonald TrumpUS Supreme Courtimmigration
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre