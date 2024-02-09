Newswrap: Border security and SCOTUS hears Trump case

On today's edition of the Midday Newswrap: Luke Broadwater of The New York Times explains how a bipartisan immigration bill fell victim to partisan dysfunction in Congress. Chaos continues to ensue in the Republican caucus in the House of Representatives, causing grave concerns for the border, the prospects for Ukraine in the war against Russia, support for Israel and aid to Gaza.

Plus, Devon Ombres of the Center for American Progress has analysis of the Supreme Court’s consideration of Donald Trump’s ballot eligibility.

