The Baltimore Peace Movement plans weekend events to nurture the peace within us all

The Baltimore Peace Movement holds a Peace Weekend four times a year, with events that help build the movement to stop violence on Baltimore’s streets.

Darnyle Wharton is a co-organizer for the Baltimore Peace Movement, and the Deputy Director of the Baltimore Community Mediation Center. He joins Midday today to discuss the event and his efforts to cut down on violence.

