The Baltimore Peace Movement plans weekend events to nurture the peace within us all

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published February 5, 2024 at 12:30 PM EST
A poster from the Baltimore Peace Movement, formerly known as Baltimore Ceasefire 365, encouraging residents of Baltimore to work for peace and help heal people whose lives have been shattered by violent crime. (image courtesy Baltimore Peace Movement)
A poster from the Baltimore Peace Movement, formerly known as Baltimore Ceasefire 365, encouraging residents of Baltimore to work for peace and help heal people whose lives have been shattered by violent crime. (image courtesy Baltimore Peace Movement)

The Baltimore Peace Movement holds a Peace Weekend four times a year, with events that help build the movement to stop violence on Baltimore’s streets.

Darnyle Wharton is a co-organizer for the Baltimore Peace Movement, and the Deputy Director of the Baltimore Community Mediation Center. He joins Midday today to discuss the event and his efforts to cut down on violence.

