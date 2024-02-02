© 2024 WYPR
News Wrap: Marilyn and Nick Mosby, the trial & their future

Published February 2, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
On today's Midday Newswrap, we breakdown the latest headlines. Our guest is John O’Connor, political director for our news partner the Baltimore Banner.

The Baltimore Orioles will soon have a new owner: David Rubenstein, erstwhile of the Carlyle Group, has assembled an A-list roster of investors that includes Cal Ripken, Jr., former Baltimore Mayor Kurt Schmoke, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and Michele Kang, who is adding the Orioles to her portfolio of several women’s soccer teams.

Rubenstein is Baltimore-born, and a lifelong O’s fan. He is saying all the right things, about wanting to bring a world series championship back to Baltimore. This week, the team traded for Corbin Burnes, a Cy Young Award winner who is one of the best pitchers in baseball.

The Labor Department announced jobs numbers that blew way past expectations. 353,000 jobs were added to the labor market, indicating continued, robust economic growth. The number of available jobs far exceeds the number of workers looking for work. The department also revised its numbers for 2023. The 3.1 million jobs that were added last year make it the strongest year for job growth since 1999.

And, after a week of dramatic and often contentious testimony from the defendant and her former husband, on Monday, lawyers will offer closing arguments in the mortgage fraud trial of former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

