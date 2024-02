Today is Midday at the Movies, our monthly focus on new films and film-industry trends. Today we are joined by one of our regular movie aficionados, Jed Dietz, founding director of the Maryland Film Festival.

We look back at the attendance numbers for 2023's movies. And though we are in a time of the year traditionally lacking many movie releases, there are plenty of good movies in theaters. We talk about "The Boy and the Heron," "Zone of Interest" and more.