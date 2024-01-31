"HBCU Made" by NPR's Ayesha Rascoe highlights Black colleges
Ayesha Rascoe is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday on NPR. She also hosts the Saturday episodes of the NPR Podcast, Up First. She is also a proud graduate of Howard University, known in some quarters as the Harvard of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Rascoe has collected and edited a collection of poignant essays from a wide range of HBCU graduate who explain the importance of their educations and institutions. The book is called HBCU Made: A Celebration of the Black College Experience.
She will be speaking about the book tonight at the Enoch Pratt Library.