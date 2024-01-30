© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Candidate for City Council President: Shannon Sneed

By Tom Hall,
Teria Rogers, Malarie Pinkard-Pierre, Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 30, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Shannon Sneed, Candidate for Baltimore City Council President

In today’s installment in our series of Conversations with the CandidatesTom talks with Shannon Sneed. She is a former Baltimore City Council member who is running in the Democratic primary for City Council President.

With the Mayor and the Comptroller, the City Council President holds one of three city-wide offices in Baltimore government. Many Council Presidents have been elected as Mayor after serving as the Chief Legislative Officer of the City.

Shannon Sneed served one term on the City Council from 2016-2020, representing the 13th District. She also ran in 2022 in the Democratic Primary for Lt. Governor on the ticket with Tom Perez.

She is a graduate of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, and she holds a master’s degree in communications from Morgan State University. Shannon Sneed is 42 years old. She lives in Reservoir Hill with her husband and daughter.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Sam Bermas-Dawes
