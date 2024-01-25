Sen. Chris Van Hollen on Israel, Ukraine and the federal budget
A couple of weeks ago, Sen. Chris Van Hollen was part of a Congressional delegation that traveled to Egypt and Jordan to explore solutions to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Congressman Hollen joins us on today's program.
The Senator is a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, which is chaired by MD’s Senior Senator, Ben Cardin.
