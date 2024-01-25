© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Sen. Chris Van Hollen on Israel, Ukraine and the federal budget

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 25, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen

A couple of weeks ago, Sen. Chris Van Hollen was part of a Congressional delegation that traveled to Egypt and Jordan to explore solutions to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Congressman Hollen joins us on today's program.

The Senator is a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, which is chaired by MD’s Senior Senator, Ben Cardin.

