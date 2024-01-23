© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Balto County Exec. Olszewski shares his 2024 priorities

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 23, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is starting his second four year term in office on Dec. 5.
John Lee
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. joins us today. Violent crime was down in the County last year, as it was in Baltimore city, and in jurisdictions around the country. Funding for transportation projects will be down this year, which was a concern of the County Executive when he appeared before legislators in Annapolis recently.

Olszewski has proposed a new regulatory process for mixed use development in the County, and efforts to build affordable housing in an historically Black neighborhood are met with resistance from some residents.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsBaltimore CountyMidday Newsmaker
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes