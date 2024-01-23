Balto County Exec. Olszewski shares his 2024 priorities

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. joins us today. Violent crime was down in the County last year, as it was in Baltimore city, and in jurisdictions around the country. Funding for transportation projects will be down this year, which was a concern of the County Executive when he appeared before legislators in Annapolis recently.

Olszewski has proposed a new regulatory process for mixed use development in the County, and efforts to build affordable housing in an historically Black neighborhood are met with resistance from some residents.

