Del. Terri Hill's campaign to succeed congressman Sarbanes

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 22, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Delegate Terri Hill M.D.

Today we continue our series of Conversations with the Candidates.

My guest is Del. Terri Hill, a Democrat, one of several members of the Maryland General Assembly. She is running for Congress in the 3rd Congressional District. The incumbent, John Sarbanes, will retire from the House of Representatives next January.

Terri Hill is a physician who grew up in Columbia, Maryland. She earned her undergraduate degree from Harvard University and her medical degree from Columbia University in New York. She is a plastic and reconstructive surgeon who has practiced medicine in the Baltimore metropolitan area for more than 30 years.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

