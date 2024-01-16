© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Baltimore's history of Black churches & political activism

Published January 16, 2024 at 12:25 PM EST
Courtesy photo from Rev. Kevin Slayton
The Rev. Dr. Kevin Slayton, a longtime policy advocate and minister, has written a compelling new book about the intersection of politics and the pulpit. The book is titled Politically Preaching: Why Politics are Local to the Black Church.

Slayton chronicles the history of Black clergy vetting, promoting, encouraging or dismissing candidates for public office, and he turns an unstinting eye to those in the church who have not, in his view, done enough to apply the principles of Prophetic Social Engagement to the many ills that afflict the African American community in Baltimore and beyond.

Later in the conversation, Tom and Rev. Slayton are joined by longtime political mentor and professor Larry Gibson. He is the Morton & Sophia Macht Professor of Law at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Courtesy Photo
