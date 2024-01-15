2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

In August of 1956, during the Montgomery bus boycott, Dr. King addressed a gathering celebrating the Fiftieth Anniversary of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity in Buffalo, NY. His speech came to be known as his “Birth of a New Age” address. In it, he said,

“An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.”

Today, on this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, Tom interviews people for whom every day is a day of service. Their deep seeded passions are centered, as Dr. King said, in the broader concerns of humanity.

Guests profiled today include:

