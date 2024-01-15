© 2024 WYPR
Midday

2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 15, 2024 at 12:05 PM EST
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Show guests include (top) Matt Hanna and Dr. Barbara Cook (bottom) Dr. Shakera Rahimi and We Our Us
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Show guests include (top) Matt Hanna and Dr. Barbara Cook (bottom) Dr. Shakera Rahimi and We Our Us

In August of 1956, during the Montgomery bus boycott, Dr. King addressed a gathering celebrating the Fiftieth Anniversary of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity in Buffalo, NY.  His speech came to be known as his “Birth of a New Age” address. In it, he said,

“An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.”

Today, on this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, Tom interviews people for whom every day is a day of service. Their deep seeded passions are centered, as Dr. King said, in the broader concerns of humanity.

Guests profiled today include:

  • Matt Hanna, Executive Director of Next One Up
  • Drs. Barbara Cook and Shakera Rahimi who assist Afghan refugee families
  • Rev. Corey Barnes, Director of Operations for We Our Us
