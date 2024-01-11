Councilmember Zeke Cohen seeks top seat on Baltimore City Council

On latest installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates, our guest is Baltimore City Councilmember Zeke Cohen.

First elected to the council in 2016, Cohen is serving in his second term representing the 1st District. He is giving up that seat to run for City Council President, the office currently held by Council President Nick Mosby.

A former educator, Zeke Cohen has been a staunch advocate for trauma informed care. In 2019 he introduced legislation that made Baltimore the first city in the US to legislate that all city agencies receive training in the science and symptomatology of trauma.

