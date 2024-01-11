© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Councilmember Zeke Cohen seeks top seat on Baltimore City Council

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 11, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Baltimore City Council Member Zeke Cohen
Baltimore City Council Member Zeke Cohen

On latest installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates, our guest is Baltimore City Councilmember Zeke Cohen.

First elected to the council in 2016, Cohen is serving in his second term representing the 1st District. He is giving up that seat to run for City Council President, the office currently held by Council President Nick Mosby.

A former educator, Zeke Cohen has been a staunch advocate for trauma informed care. In 2019 he introduced legislation that made Baltimore the first city in the US to legislate that all city agencies receive training in the science and symptomatology of trauma.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsConversations with the Candidates: 2024Baltimore City Council
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes