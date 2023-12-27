Spotlight on Mental Health and Suicide Prevention

(This conversation was originally broadcast on September 29, 2023.)

Today on this encore edition of Midday, we’re going to talk about suicide with mental health professionals and advocates who are educating the public to help save lives.

Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the United States. In 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 48,000 people died by suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention estimates that around 1.7 million people attempted suicide that year.

Tom turns to three experts to give us a better understanding of suicide and the thousands of individuals affected in our state.

Tammi Ginsberg is the former President of the Maryland Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Dr. Ethan Mereish is an Associate Professor and Director of the Lavender Lab at the University of Maryland, College Park which focuses on people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Chauna Brocht is the Director of Crisis Services for Behavioral Health System Baltimore which coordinates the 988-help line in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County and Carroll County.

Because today's program is pre-recorded, we won't be taking any calls or emails.

Courtesy Photos from Tammi Ginsberg and Chauna Brocht Tammi Ginsberg, Former President of the Maryland Chapter of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. Chauna Brocht, Director of Crisis Services for Behavioral Health System Baltimore.

(Guest not pictured: Dr. Ethan Mereish)