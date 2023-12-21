WYPR Reporters' Year End Newswrap 2023
1 of 3 — Governor_Wes_Moore.jpg
Gov. Moore at the press conference unveiling his preliminary FY 2024 Budget Plan. Credit: Twitter @iamwesmoore
2 of 3 — Weed.png
When the law about recreational cannabis changes in Maryland next month, what exactly will be different? How have changes to the legalization of marijuana gone in other states?
Edyttka1388 via Pexel
3 of 3 — brooklyn shooting memorial.jpg
A memorial in Brooklyn Homes near the site of Sunday's mass shooting.
Emily Hofstaedter/WYPR
Today on Midday, a year-end edition of Newswrap. The WYPR news team joins me to talk about some of the big stories they’ve covered in 2023.
We talk to the reporters who covered changes in voting laws, the election of Gov. Wes Moore, Baltimore's inclusionary housing law and the devastating mass shooting in Brooklyn Homes, south Baltimore.
Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.
