Midday

WYPR Reporters' Year End Newswrap 2023

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 21, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST
Gov. Moore at the press conference unveiling his preliminary FY 2024 Budget Plan. Credit: Twitter @iamwesmoore
When the law about recreational cannabis changes in Maryland next month, what exactly will be different? How have changes to the legalization of marijuana gone in other states?
When the law about recreational cannabis changes in Maryland next month, what exactly will be different? How have changes to the legalization of marijuana gone in other states?
Edyttka1388 via Pexel
A memorial in Brooklyn Homes near the site of Sunday's mass shooting. Photo by Emily Hofstaedter/WYPR.
A memorial in Brooklyn Homes near the site of Sunday's mass shooting.
Emily Hofstaedter/WYPR

Today on Midday, a year-end edition of Newswrap. The WYPR news team joins me to talk about some of the big stories they’ve covered in 2023.

We talk to the reporters who covered changes in voting laws, the election of Gov. Wes Moore, Baltimore's inclusionary housing law and the devastating mass shooting in Brooklyn Homes, south Baltimore.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
