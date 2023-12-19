Homicides are down in Baltimore in 2023, what's planned for 2024?

Tom speaks with representatives from the mayor's office and police department who are working to reduce violence and address the root causes of crime in Baltimore.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced his strategy to address violence in the summer of 2021, setting a goal of reducing murders by 15% per year. We did not achieve that goal in 2021 or 2022, but we are on track to exceed it this year.

With 12 days left before the end of the year, it is likely there will be fewer than 300 murders in the city for the first time since 2014. As of today, 255 people have been identified as victims of homicide compared to last year, 65 fewer people were killed as of today than on this same day in 2022.

Guests for this program include:



Stefanie Mavronis, the Interim Director of MONSE, the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

